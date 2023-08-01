Armed gang robs luxury jewellery store, takes items worth millions in Paris heist

Algeria unilaterally cut ties with Morocco in 2021 and halted the flow of a gas pipeline to Spain via Morocco
An armed gang robbed a Paris store of luxury jewellery and watch brand Piaget on Tuesday, making off with 10 to 15 million euros worth of goods in broad daylight, police and prosecutors said.
According to early indications, three people were involved in the robbery at around 1:00 pm (1100 GMT), with at least one of them carrying a weapon.
The gang fled the scene with their bounty, estimated at between 10 million euros ($11 million) and 15 million euros ($16.5 million). Nobody was hurt, a police source said.
The store is located on the Rue de la Paix in the heart of the French capital, situated near the prestigious Place Vendome and home to several stores of high-end jewellery brands.
The last high-profile heist in the neighbourhood occurred in April, when three people on motorbikes robbed the Bulgari store, making off with several million of euros worth of jewellery.
Piaget, founded in Switzerland, makes luxury watches with price tags that can reach several tens of thousands of euros, and high-end jewellery.
It is a subsidiary of the Richemont group, which also owns several other luxury goods companies including Cartier, Baume and Mercier, Chloe, and Van Cleef and Arpels.
ALSO READ:
Algeria unilaterally cut ties with Morocco in 2021 and halted the flow of a gas pipeline to Spain via Morocco
The quake was 10 km deep, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said
The French government called for a return to constitutional order
Prosecutors confirmed the arrest on charges of money laundering and illicit enrichment
Noushad from Kerala says he left home after wife and her friends assaulted him following a quarrel at home
One person arrested in connection with the rape and murder of the child of migrant workers from Bihar
The actor previously described Musk as the 'perfect ex-husband'
This year 345 million people continue to be acutely food insecure with hundreds of millions at risk of worsening hunger, say experts