Elon Musk launches new 'Burnt Hair' perfume line

Elon Musk has launched his own perfume line and guess what? The fragrance product is called 'Burnt Hair'.

Musk took to Twitter to announce the launch of his perfume line. He wrote, "With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable - why did I even fight it for so long!?"

Within some time, he announced that he has already sold around ten thousand bottles. Musk wrote, "10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair sold!"

Musk even changed his Twitter bio to "Perfume Salesman."

According to the website of the perfume, the perfume is priced at $100 per bottle.

As for what it smells like, the website reads that the perfume has "The Essence of Repugnant Desire".

"Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work," it reads further. "Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport."

According to Musk, you can also buy the perfume using cryptocurrency. He wrote on Twitter, "And you can pay with Doge!"

He also says that the perfume is "An omnigender product."

