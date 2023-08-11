Did fans at Travis Scott's Rome concert cause 1.3 magnitude earthquake?

The concert was held at the Circus Maximus, an ancient stadium built for chariot races

Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 9:47 PM

Travis Scott’s Rome concert has caused seismic activity sparking fears of an earthquake.

The concert, which was attended by a crowd of around 60,000, also raised concerns about hosting such mega events at a historical site, according to media reports.

The concert was held at the Circus Maximus, an ancient stadium built for chariot races, on Monday.

As Travis Scott performed, thousands of fans jumped up and down to the music causing the ground to shake. Soon, people rushed to social media to report shaking beds, windows, and chandeliers, as reported by an international media outlet.

A day after the concert, Travis Scott shared a video from the electrifying night.

According to Giovanni Diaferia, a seismologist at the Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, the seismic activity was equivalent to a 'magnitude 1.3 earthquake'.

The institute, in an online note on Tuesday, stated that its national seismic network stations “clearly registered the enthusiasm of Travis Scott fans in concert at Circus Maximus”, the report added.

Italy’s fire service also confirmed receiving 'hundreds of calls' from residents in Rome who thought an earthquake had struck the city on the day of Travis Scott’s concert, reported another media outlet.

One of the reporters in Rome, who himself witnessed the shaking, confirmed with local authorities that the tremors were not caused by nature.

Travis Scott was also joined by rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, at the concert, further exciting the fans. Kanye West performed for the first time since he stirred a controversy by making several anti-Semitic comments, the report added.

The tremors prompted archaeologists and historians to question if such concerts should be organised at the ancient stadium of Circus Maximus.

Alfonsina Russo, director of the head of the Colosseum Archeological Park, told Italian news service AGI, "The Circus Maximus is a monument. It is not a stadium, not a concert hall."

“These mega rock concerts put it at risk, including the Palatine Hill nearby. Rock concerts should be held in stadiums so as not to endanger public safety,” said Russo’s spokesperson.

