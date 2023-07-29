Taylor Swift, fans cause seismic activity close to 2.3-magnitude earthquake at Seattle concert

The actor said the project has an interesting storyline
Taylor Swift, arguably the world's biggest popstar, has a massive fan following around the world. Which is why, when her concert in Seattle caused seismic activity, it didn't come as a surprise to many.
Swifties dancing at the star's Eras concert, combined with the loud music caused seismic activity, resembling a 2.3-magnitude earthquake. The activity, recorded by seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, was reported by CNN.
A comparison has also been drawn to a similar event when fans celebrated a touchdown by Marshawn "Beast Mode" Lynch. However, Caplan-Auerbach said that the Swifties caused twice as much as movement as the 'Beast quake'.
The seismologist had said that this was because fans cheering for a singular play would have lasted for a shorter period of time. Additionally, the Eras concert would have had Swifties dancing, along with extremely loud music, which also affects the seismic activity.
