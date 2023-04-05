ChatGPT helps CEO 'find unclaimed money'; here's what the AI bot did

The businessman shared that it was just the Captcha verification procedure that stopped the chatbot from completing the process on its own

By Web Desk Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 3:47 PM

AI-powered ChatGPT has been making headlines ever since it was made available to the public. People have used it for nearly everything, from solving questions to generating codes. Now, ChatGPT has reportedly helped a CEO in the US find and encash his unclaimed money. The man sought help from the chatbot and received $210 (roughly Dh771).

In a Twitter thread, Joshua Browder, CEO of legal services chatbot DoNotPay, shared how ChatGPT guided him to find the money. “I asked the new ChatGPT browsing extension to find me some money. Within a minute, I had $210 on the way to my bank account from the California Government,” wrote Browder sharing a screengrab of his conversation with the chatbot.

Browder provided his details — including name, place, and date of birth to the chatbot asking, “Can you find me some money”. Soon, ChatGPT responded with information pertaining to his unclaimed money.

Browder claimed that the chatbot first visited “an obscure government website: the ‘California State Controller’”. He said that the website holds unclaimed refunds from companies who fail to contact its owners.

ChatGPT gave step-by-step instructions on how he could claim the money. The chatbot said that while it managed to access the website, it could not complete a “reCAPTCHA verification” being an AI model.

The chatbot detailed the process for Browder and also gave the link for the California State Controller’s Unclaimed Property Search Page. “If you find any unclaimed property, you can follow the instructions on the website to claim it,” ChatGPT said.

According to Browder, he followed the instructions and found his unclaimed overpayments and refunds of $14.01 and $195.66 from two companies. He proceeded to claim the amount and received $209.67.

Browder shared that it was just the captcha that stopped the chatbot from completing the process on its own.

