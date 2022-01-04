Cashing in on 2022: Frenchman wins $2.9 million on slot machine

The man was described as an occasional player by operator

Reuters file photo

By AFP Published: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 6:53 PM

A Frenchman in his thirties has made a dream start to 2022 by winning 2.6 million euros ($2.9 mn, Dh10.6mn) on a casino slot machine after playing a two-euro coin.

The man, described as an "occasional player" by the operator of the Saint-Amand-les-Eaux casino in northern France, hit the jackpot while playing on Sunday night.

A so-called Megapot of prize money is available on 175 slot machines linked up in 38 French casinos run by the Partouche group, with 31 people winning more than a million euros each in the last 10 years.

Sunday night's winner, who has not been identified, walked away with 2.626 million euros.