Amitabh at 80: Mohanlal, Rajinikanth among fans to wish him

As the Indian superstar celebrates a milestone birthday, family and friends wish him

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 3:42 PM

Narendra Modi: "A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India's most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life. @SrBachchan,"

Rajinikanth: "The legend.. someone who has inspired me always... the one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80 .. happy birthday my dearest and most respected @SrBachchan Amitabh ji .. with lots of love and best regards always."

Anupam Kher: "Dear Amit ji! Wishing you a very happy birthday. May God bless you with a long and healthy life. You are an inspiration to me. I have learnt a lot from you @amitabhbachchan #AmitabhBachchan #Legend #Inspiration #Greatest #Actor,"

Mohanlal: "The name that evokes a gamut of emotions within our whole country. The greatest actor of our time, he has enriched Indian cinema and his presence continues to do so."

"He is an endearing personality settled with companionate behaviour, charitable actions and humble disposition are admirable qualities that stand out. His dedication to work is an inspiration for all generations. His baritone voice and his varied characters has won for him the admiration and love of whole nation."

"I have been fortunate to work with him in two films and the honour of sharing screen space with him is one of the highlights of my career. Something that I will always cherish. He is a wonderful human being. He is encouraging and patient with his co-stars."

"As Amitabh sir celebrates his 80th birthday, I wish him good health, happiness and many more years of continued service to Indian cinema. May the all-mighty bless him and keep him safe. With lots of love and prayers. Bachchan Sir happy birthday to you."

Navya Nanda: "There never has, and never will be anyone like you ❤️ happy birthday nana."

Karan Johar: "AMITABH BACHCHAN is not just an institution, a Legend , a Masterclass in acting… he is a feeling! A feeling that takes us back to the first time we whistled and clapped on a superstar entry, applauded a punchline, danced in the isles of a cinema… A feeling that trained our minds to what a HERO in cinema is and must always be … A feeling that defines cinema memories etched in our minds forever …. I feel blessed to have my name as director in his voluminous and stunning filmography… blessed to have grown up in front of him and even at age 5 have felt the thump of his stardom when he walked into a room… There will be artists and megastars and celluloid masters in Indian Cinema but there will never be another AMITABH BACHCHAN…. Happy birthday Amit Uncle… this decade like every other will be yours….🙏🙏🙏"