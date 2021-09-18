Workers' welfare a top priority, says Indian Consul-General

Dr Aman Puri attends Indian consulate's monthly outreach programme in Ras Al Khaimah

The welfare and protection of the Indian blue-collar workers remain a high priority for the mission in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, the Consul-General of India in Dubai, Dr Aman Puri, has said.

As part of its monthly outreach programme, the consulate organised the sixth edition of ‘Breakfast with the Consul-General' at Amber Packaging Industries LLC, Ras Al Khaimah, on Friday. Dr Puri interacted with the company’s workforce.

Dr Puri also urged the workers to contribute in making the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav — 75 years of Indian Independence — in the UAE a reflection of the vibrant Indian diaspora residing in the country.

A team from Bank of Baroda provided the workers a session on financial literacy while a medical team from Aster DM Healthcare organised a health awareness camp. Dharmdev Bhatt, managing director of Amber Packaging Industries LLC, and Subrata Mukherjee, president, Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC), RAK, were also present.

Briefing on welfare and consular activities, and grievance redressal mechanisms was given by the team of Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK). The Consul-General also planted a sapling in the company premises.

The mission also recently facilitated the repatriation of Indian expatriate Ganga R K, who was undergoing treatment in Mediclinic City Hospital Dubai since December 2020. After nine months of hospital stay, he was safely repatriated to his home city of Hyderabad on Saturday in a stretcher facility along with a nurse escort.

dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com