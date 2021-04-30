Weather alert: Rain hits UAE; more expected across the country

Filed on April 30, 2021 | Last updated on April 30, 2021 at 08.42 am

The National Centre of Meteorology attributes the rainfall to cloud seeding.

Light rains have been recorded over multiple areas in the UAE on Friday morning.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, light rains were recorded in Jebel Ali in Dubai, Al Faqa in Al Ain and Al Madam in Sharjah.

The National Centre of Meteorology has implied that the rainfall may be attributed to the UAE’s recent cloud seeding operations.

Friday’s is set to bring a chance of convective rain clouds over Eastern and Northern areas until 9:30am, with the weather being fair to partly cloudy otherwise.

Light to moderate winds are predicted as well, with the clouds blowing dust over some areas and reducing horizontal visibility.

“Cloud-seeding operations happen whenever there are the right clouds to be seeded so as to enhance the rain,” said an official from NCM on Wednesday.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate becoming rough until 9:30 amwith cloud in the Oman Sea.

Rains hit the UAE for the third time in four days on Thursday, with the NCM recording over Dubai's Hatta, Ras Al Khaimah's Wadi Al Qour and the Masafi-Asma Road. Heavy rains were also reported over Khor Fakkan and Fujairah.

The NCM also issued an alert on Thursday, asking residents to stay away from flash flood areas. Code yellow and code orange notices have also been issued. The code yellow notice asks residents to be on the lookout when they go for outdoor activities.