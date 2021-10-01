UAE weather: Temperatures to decrease significantly during October
Month marks transitional period between summer and winter in the country
According to forecasters, there will be a significant decrease in temperatures and rapid changes in weather conditions during the month of October as the country changes from summer to winter.
In its monthly climate report released on Friday, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said that October is one of the second transitional period months between summer and winter. This period is usually characterized by sharp and rapid changes in weather conditions, in which temperatures begin to decrease significantly, especially during the second half of this month compared to September.
“Southeasterly winds will prevail during late nights and mornings, becoming northwesterly during afternoons and evenings due to effect of the land/sea breeze circulation,” said the report.
“During this month, relative humidity is usually high in the early morning, gradually decreasing as the sun appears, then increases again after sunset.”
According to the forecasters, mean relative humidity will reach approximately 51 per cent, with more chances of fog formation, especially during mid-nights and early morning periods.
“Indian monsoon low is gradually declining, especially at the end of this month, and the extension of Siberian high pressure system begins to affect the region at times, and the country is also affected by an extension of surface air low extending from the Red Sea and from the east and in the case of air low pressure in the upper air layers of the east or west increases the amount of clouds and formation of Cumulonimbus clouds associated with rain, especially the eastern regions of the country,” officials said in the report.
Climatic statistics:
Air temperature:
>Mean air temperature ranging between 38.8 and 30.4 ° C.
>Mean Maximum air temperature ranging between 35.2 and 37 ° C
>Mean Minimum air temperature ranging between 22.5 and 25.2 ° C.
>Highest maximum temperature reached 46.3°c at Mezaira in 2017
>Lowest Minimum air temperature fell to 6.4 °c at Raknah in 2020.
Wind:
>Mean wind speed 10.2 km/h.
>The highest winds of 117.4 (km / h) at Qarneen in 2012
Relative Humidity:
>Mean maximum relative humidity ranging between 65 % to 85 %.
>Mean minimum relative humidity ranging between 19 % to 32 %.
Fog:
>In the 2017, June showed the highest frequency of fog with 22 occasions of fog and 5 misty days.
Rain:
>The highest amount of rain recorded during this month was 139.0 mm in Al Shiweb in 2016.
