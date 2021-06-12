UAE weather: Temperature to touch 45°C, winds to cause blowing dust
The NCM predicts that light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand.
Temperatures can be as high as 45°C on Saturday in some internal areas in the UAE.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, light to moderate northwesterly winds, freshening at times westward, are set to cause blowing dust and sand over various parts of the country.
Humidity is predicted to increase during Saturday night and Sunday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formations over northern areas on Sunday morning.
The seas will be slight to moderate becoming rough at times in the Arabian gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
Weather
