UAE weather: Temperature drops to 6.5°C, rains likely today
Partly cloudy to cloudy condition would continue to prevail in parts of the country.
Residents in the UAE can expect pleasant weather the chance of light rains in some areas of the country with cloudy and grey skies.
Moderate to light rains were experienced in over Jebel Jais mountain and Al Jabr-Al Rams areas in Ras Al Khaimah yesterday.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) the lowest temperature recorded today morning in Jebel Jais was 6.5°C
Partly cloudy to cloudy condition would continue to prevail in some areas with a chance of rainfall and a drop in temperatures, the NCM had said earlier.
#__ 6.5 06:15 .#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning was 6.5 .0°C in Jabel jais at 06:15 UAE Local Time— (@NCMS_media) December 8, 2020
-
News
Dubai schools invest in tech as learning goes...
Educators explain how it provides quality learning to pupils remotely. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature drops to 6.5°C,...
Partly cloudy to cloudy condition would continue to prevail in parts... READ MORE
-
Education
Winter break for UAE schools set to begin; here...
Classes will resume on January 3. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rain, drop in temperatures forecast...
Expect conditions to be rough in the Arabian Gulf, the NCM warns. READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews