UAE weather: Temperature drops to 6.5°C, rains likely today

Residents in the UAE can expect pleasant weather the chance of light rains in some areas of the country with cloudy and grey skies.

Moderate to light rains were experienced in over Jebel Jais mountain and Al Jabr-Al Rams areas in Ras Al Khaimah yesterday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) the lowest temperature recorded today morning in Jebel Jais was 6.5°C

Partly cloudy to cloudy condition would continue to prevail in some areas with a chance of rainfall and a drop in temperatures, the NCM had said earlier.