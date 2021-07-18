UAE weather: Rain, cloudy weather to persist
NCM reports rainfall over several parts of the country
Rains are set to persist in the UAE, with rainfall being reported in several parts of the UAE on Sunday morning.
The National Centre of Meteorology attributed it to cloud seeding efforts.
Moderate rainfall over Al Sila (Al Dhafra Region)
Light to moderate rainfall over Al Jazirah Al Hamra
The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, with rainy convective cloud formations occurring over eastern and northern areas.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, especially with clouds, can be expected to cool the heat even further. However, the wind may also cause blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility at times.
