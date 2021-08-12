UAE weather: Partly cloudy, hazy forecast for Thursday

It will get humid by night and Friday morning.

The weather in UAE is expected to be partly cloudy and hazy on Thursday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime.

Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning and some clouds formation over the mountains by afternoon maybe convective.

It will get humid by night and Friday morning over coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.