- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE weather: Mercury to hit 49°C; rain forecast for parts of country
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning.
It will be a hot Monday in the UAE with chance of rain in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy with some low clouds appearing by morning over the East coast, with a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon - maybe rainy. It will be hot during the daytime with mercury expected to rise to 49°C.
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Mercury to hit 49°C; rain...
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Watch: 2-year-old who got lost on UAE mountain...
Locals teamed up with authorities for the operation. READ MORE
-
News
Gold companies fined Dh450,000 each for violations
The violations included failure to adopt necessary measures and... READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE school heads in UAE urge for clarity for...
During Sunday’s meeting with Indian minister two options were... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai opens Pfizer Covid vaccine bookings for 12-...
DHA releases list of centres that offer the vaccine to kids. READ MORE
-
News
Earthquake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah on Monday...
The quake occurred at a depth of 5km. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Vaccination site for Chinese nationals launched...
Chinese nationals temporarily visiting the UAE can visit the official ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Bahrain suspends entry from 'Red List'...
10-day quarantine for vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals. READ MORE
News
UAQ royal Sheikha Shamsa bint Majed passes away
23 May 2021
News
UAE: Indian worker commits suicide in Dubai