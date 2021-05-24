Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE weather: Mercury to hit 49°C; rain forecast for parts of country

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on May 24, 2021

(KT file)

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning.


It will be a hot Monday in the UAE with chance of rain in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy with some low clouds appearing by morning over the East coast, with a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon - maybe rainy. It will be hot during the daytime with mercury expected to rise to 49°C.

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210524&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210529535&Ref=AR&profile=1015 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1015,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 