UAE weather: Mercury to hit 49°C; rain forecast for parts of country

It will be a hot Monday in the UAE with chance of rain in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy with some low clouds appearing by morning over the East coast, with a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon - maybe rainy. It will be hot during the daytime with mercury expected to rise to 49°C.

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.