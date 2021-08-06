UAE weather: Humid, foggy weekend ahead

Expect light to moderate winds

UAE residents can expect a humid and foggy weekend ahead.

On Friday, the National Centre of Meteorology predicts it will be humid with a chance of mist formation by night and early morning over some coastal areas of the country. The weather carries over onto Saturday as well.

Skies will be fair to partly cloudy at times on both days, with a chance of convective cloud formations indicating rain forming eastward on Friday. Cloud formations will appear eastward by afternoon on Saturday.

Residents can also enjoy light to moderate southeasterly winds, freshening at times. These winds may cause blowing dust and sand during the daytime.

The sea will be slight in both the Oman Sea and the Arabian Gulf on both days.