UAE weather: Hot and hazy forecast for Thursday

Dusty conditions in parts of the country.

The weather in UAE will continue to be hot and hazy on Thursday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is hot and hazy during the daytime and partly cloudy at times. Clouds will appear eastward by afternoon.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand reducing horizontal visibility over the exposed areas.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.