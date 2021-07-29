Weather
UAE weather: Hot and hazy forecast for Thursday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 29, 2021

Dusty conditions in parts of the country.


The weather in UAE will continue to be hot and hazy on Thursday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is hot and hazy during the daytime and partly cloudy at times. Clouds will appear eastward by afternoon.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand reducing horizontal visibility over the exposed areas.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian  Gulf and in Oman Sea.




