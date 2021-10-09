UAE weather: Foggy morning, fair skies ahead
NCM reports mist formations over parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain
A foggy morning was reported on Saturday, with a generally fair forecast for the day ahead.
The National Centre of Meteorology reported mist formations over Dubai, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi and the Al Dhafra region.
October 9, 2021
It will also be humid by night and Sunday morning, with a chance of fog over some coastal and internal areas then as well.
Though skies are generally expected to be fair, they can become partly cloudy to hazy at times. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will offer some respite.
Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, fair skies ahead
NCM reports mist formations over parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain READ MORE
-
Americas
Net-Zero 2050: Kerry lauds UAE for 'incredibly...
Kerry also thanked the UAE for using Expo 2020 Dubai to draw... READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai: Schools are nearly back to pre-Covid normal
Educators say the resumed proximity of students and teachers has once ... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature dips to 20°C on...
It was recorded in Raknah, Al Ain READ MORE
-
World
10 injured in Houthi drone attack at Saudi Arabia ...
Targeting civilian airport amounts to war crime, says coalition... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, fair skies ahead
NCM reports mist formations over parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Pakistan president to visit UAE to...
Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 site is considered the largest... READ MORE
-
Technology
Facebook Messenger, Instagram facing issues again
The disruption comes days after the social media giant suffered a six-... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Grand Mufti of India receives UAE Golden Visa
8 October 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature dips to 20°C on Friday
8 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?