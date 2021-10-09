Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, fair skies ahead

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 9, 2021

NCM reports mist formations over parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain

A foggy morning was reported on Saturday, with a generally fair forecast for the day ahead.

The National Centre of Meteorology reported mist formations over Dubai, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi and the Al Dhafra region.

It will also be humid by night and Sunday morning, with a chance of fog over some coastal and internal areas then as well.

Though skies are generally expected to be fair, they can become partly cloudy to hazy at times. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will offer some respite.

Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.




