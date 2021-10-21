UAE weather: Foggy morning, cloudy day ahead
Winds to cause blowing dust during daytime
Fog was reported over several areas in the UAE on Thursday, with a cloudy day forecast overall.
The National Centre of Meteorology issued several alerts showing areas that were expected to have decreased visibility due to mist formations.
#Alert #Fog_Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/AO0bk1J0wR— (@NCMS_media) October 21, 2021
It will be humid by night and Friday morning, with a probability of fog over some eastern internal regions then as well.
Skies will be fair to partly cloudy, hazy at times, during the daytime, with some low clouds appearing eastward. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust during the day as well.
Seas will be moderate, becoming rough by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, cloudy day ahead
Winds to cause blowing dust during daytime READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: PE teacher acquitted of importing 199...
An officer told judges that the woman refused to sign a urine test... READ MORE
-
Government
Abu Dhabi: New judicial body to settle disputes...
The projects will be handled by ad-hoc judicial authority to ensure a ... READ MORE
-
Education
Gitex 2021: EdTech companies need to push the...
The technology only addresses administrative challenges for teachers, ... READ MORE
-
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Mumbai jail to meet son ...
The Bollywood superstar's son is lodged at the facility in connection ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India to celebrate 1 billion jabs with...
Health minister to launch special movie at Red Fort to 'celebrate the ... READ MORE
-
Americas
US: Trump announces plans to launch his own...
'TRUTH Social' is reportedly already available for pre-order in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
North Korea hits back at US criticism after...
Pyongyang' truly concerned' by 'abnormal' reaction from White House,... READ MORE
Tech Reviews
Facebook to change its name next week, says report
20 October 2021
World
Saudi, UAE, Kuwait vow to help Bahrain
21 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end