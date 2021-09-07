UAE weather: Fog alert issued, visibility to be affected
Abu Dhabi Police urge motorists to experience caution
Some areas of the UAE will experience fog formation today morning, according to the meteorology centre.
#Alert #Fog_Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/adDwCmHdGM— (@NCMS_media) September 6, 2021
The National Centre of Meteorology issued a fog alert for Tuesday, saying the fog formation is likely to affect horizontal visibility in some coastal and internal areas. The fog is likely to continue until 8am today, the centre said in a tweet.
In some areas, the visibility is likely to go below 1,000 metres.
#Urgent | #Warning #Fog— (@ADPoliceHQ) September 6, 2021
The Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to excercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog and to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
