UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Tuesday morning

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on June 15, 2021

The weather will be hot and dusty in the country.


The UAE national Met department (NCM) issued a fog alert for Tuesday morning. The weather today will be hot and dusty.

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy Eastward and Northward, and dusty at times.

It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning over some Northern areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and  Oman Sea.




