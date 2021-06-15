UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Tuesday morning
The weather will be hot and dusty in the country.
The UAE national Met department (NCM) issued a fog alert for Tuesday morning. The weather today will be hot and dusty.
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy Eastward and Northward, and dusty at times.
#Alert #Fog_Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/Zs97gzMF1k— (@NCMS_media) June 15, 2021
It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning over some Northern areas.
# # #__ #Alert #Fog_Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/wD40WGTtVB— (@NCMS_media) June 15, 2021
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
