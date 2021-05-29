UAE weather: Fog affects visibility; speed limit reduced on key roads

Filed on May 29, 2021 | Last updated on May 29, 2021 at 06.12 am

Motorists are urged to follow the revised speed limits while driving in foggy weather.

Thick fog engulfed various parts of the UAE on Saturday morning, affecting the visibility.

The Abu Dhabi Police announced speed reduction to 80kmph on major roads and urged motorists to be cautious while driving on foggy weather.

On its official Twitter page, the police said speed reduction system had been activated on Maktoum bin Rashid Road, Abu Dhabi-Dubai Road (Seih Al Sedirah - Sieh Shuaib) and Trucks Road (Al Faya).

“The Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the #fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards,” social media posts issued by the police in various languages said.

The Emirate of Abu Dhabi was most affected, with fog covering almost all the parts of the emirate, including Abu Al Abyad island, Bu Humrah in Abu Dhabi, Sweihan in Al Ain, Jabal Ali Port, Abu Dhabi - Dubai Road and over Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai.

Drivers are urged to increase the distance between their vehicles and the one in front of them to avoid accidents and to never overtake/change lanes in low visibility conditions.

The penalty for not adhering to safe driving instructions during fog is Dh500 and four black points, according to the Federal Traffic Law.