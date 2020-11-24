UAE weather: Dusty Tuesday in parts in store along with rain and falling temperatures
The weather bureau says Tuesday’s top temperature will be 29 degrees in inland areas.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) is forecasting dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times weather over the sea and some northern, coastal and inland areas on Tuesday.
There could also be a chance of rainfall due to such conditions, the NCM says, with another slight decrease in temperatures in store.
Police issue speed limit advisory amid rainy weather forecast:
#Urgent |#AbuDhabi_Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive Safely.@itcabudhabi @NCMS_media @abudhabi_adm @adek_tweet— (@ADPoliceHQ) November 24, 2020
" " : 7.7 #__ 7:30 #_. # pic.twitter.com/Kw0avjWQTe— (@wamnews) November 24, 2020
Moderate to fresh and strong at times winds will cause blowing dust and sand.
Conditions will be rough, becoming moderate by late night and Wednesday morning, in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.
