UAE weather: Drizzle surprises Abu Dhabi residents
The NCM attributed the rains to cloud-seeding efforts.
Several parts of the UAE on Saturday saw rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.Over the past days, rain had been falling on parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and the eastern and western regions of Abu Dhabi. However, it reached Abu Dhabi city only on Saturday — a pleasant surprise for residents.
# #__ #_ #___ #_ #_ #_ pic.twitter.com/EdFOkq9SO7— (@NCMS_media) July 17, 2021
“I rushed to the terrace with my family so that all could experience the spell. Kids loved it,” said Abdel Ali, a resident of Abu Dhabi City.
Suburbs of Abu Dhabi like Bani Yas, Mohamed Bin Zayed City and Khalifa City and other regions like Al Ain and Al Dhafrah also experienced light to moderate rain.
July 17, 2021
The weatherman said rain and windy conditions can also be expected across the country today.
“It will be partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, with some rainy convective clouds especially over Eastern areas,” the National Centre of Meteorology said.
The NCM attributed the rains to cloud-seeding efforts.
— ashwani@khaleejtimes.com
-
Weather
UAE weather: Drizzle surprises Abu Dhabi residents
The NCM attributed the rains to cloud-seeding efforts. READ MORE
-
Transport
Eid Al Adha: Sharjah Police announce truck ban in ...
The ban will be in place from 5:00pm until 10:00pm. READ MORE
-
Health
New body in Dubai to integrate healthcare,...
The Dubai Academic Health Corporation is tasked with managing and... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE summer break: Schools take students on...
Some summer camps are offered for free. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: 92% patients in Abu Dhabi showed no...
Survey conducted by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi showed ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Eid in Dubai: Covid vaccination centres to close...
DHA announced timings of healthcare facilities during the long Eid... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: How to protect unvaccinated kids...
Vaccinated adults urged to continue to comply with safety rules,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,565 cases, 1,508 recoveries, 4...
The new cases were detected through 299,275 additional tests. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages