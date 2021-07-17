Weather
UAE weather: Drizzle surprises Abu Dhabi residents

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 17, 2021
Screengrab/NCM

The NCM attributed the rains to cloud-seeding efforts.


Several parts of the UAE on Saturday saw rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.Over the past days, rain had been falling on parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and the eastern and western regions of Abu Dhabi. However, it reached Abu Dhabi city only on Saturday — a pleasant surprise for residents.

“I rushed to the terrace with my family so that all could experience the spell. Kids loved it,” said Abdel Ali, a resident of Abu Dhabi City.

Suburbs of Abu Dhabi like Bani Yas, Mohamed Bin Zayed City and Khalifa City and other regions like Al Ain and Al Dhafrah also experienced light to moderate rain.

The weatherman said rain and windy conditions can also be expected across the country today.

“It will be partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, with some rainy convective clouds especially over Eastern areas,” the National Centre of Meteorology said.

author

Ashwani Kumar

