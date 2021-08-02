UAE: Expect cloudy, windy weather on Monday
Humid by night over some areas
Residents in the UAE can expect cloudy and windy weather to prevail on Monday.
Skies are expected to be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during the daytime; clouds will appear eastward by afternoon.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, may cause blowing dust and sand during the daytime as well.
It is also set to become humid by Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
Seas will be slight in both the Oman Sea and the Arabian Gulf.
