Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE: Expect cloudy, windy weather on Monday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on August 2, 2021
Twitter: @khaleejtimes

Humid by night over some areas


Residents in the UAE can expect cloudy and windy weather to prevail on Monday.

Skies are expected to be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during the daytime; clouds will appear eastward by afternoon.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, may cause blowing dust and sand during the daytime as well.

It is also set to become humid by Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Seas will be slight in both the Oman Sea and the Arabian Gulf.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210728&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210729289&Ref=AR&profile=1015 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1015,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 