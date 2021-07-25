UAE: Cloudy weather with a chance of rain, blowing dust likely
Winds may cause blowing dust and sand, says NCM
UAE residents can expect cloudy weather and a chance of rain on Sunday.
The National Centre of Meteorology predicts partly cloudy skies, hazy at times. A possibility of convective cloud formations may cause rain eastward and southward by the afternoon.
Light to moderate winds, becoming fresh to strong with the formation of clouds, may cause blowing dust and sand.
The seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
