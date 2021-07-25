Weather
UAE: Cloudy weather with a chance of rain, blowing dust likely

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 25, 2021

Winds may cause blowing dust and sand, says NCM


UAE residents can expect cloudy weather and a chance of rain on Sunday.

The National Centre of Meteorology predicts partly cloudy skies, hazy at times. A possibility of convective cloud formations may cause rain eastward and southward by the afternoon.

Light to moderate winds, becoming fresh to strong with the formation of clouds, may cause blowing dust and sand.

The seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.




