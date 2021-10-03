Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: UAE weather bureau issues code red alert for eastern coast

Residents will have to be "extremely vigilant" as "hazardous weather events of exceptional severity are forecast".

A code red alert has been issued off the UAE's eastern coast. This came as Cyclone Shaheen hit the region on Sunday.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) took to Twitter to warn that the Oman Sea would be very rough. Wave heights are expected to reach 10 feet off-shore. Strong winds, with speeds reaching 50kmph, are also expected.

The NCM’s code red alert means that residents in a particular area have to be “extremely vigilant” as “hazardous weather events of exceptional severity are forecast”.

The alert, which was issued at 5.25pm on Sunday, will remain till Monday evening.




