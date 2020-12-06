Alert: Speed limits reduced on UAE roads amid foggy conditions
Police have urged motorists to exercise caution during adverse conditions.
Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to exercise caution on Sunday morning following the National Center of Meteorology's warning of possible fog causing poor visibility.
The NCM says there is the chance of such adverse conditions prevailing over scattered areas of the country until 10am.
A maximum speed limit of 80kmph will be in place during the fog, the force said. It also urged motorists to keep a safe distance and avoid using hazard warning lights.In a tweet, the force added: "Motorists are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards."
80 - ( - )#Urgent | #Warning #Fog
Speed reduction system activated to 80 Km/h on Abudhabi - Al ain (Sweihan - Nahil ) road
They also urged drivers to commit to preventive procedures, such as stopping their vehicles in low visibility, while highlighting the importance of leaving an appropriate gap between vehicles to avoid accidents.
The police also stressed the need to follow instructions on smart signs, and urged drivers to follow its messages sent via social media, which will aim to help them travel through fog. It also instructed drivers to monitor weather forecasts and be prepared to drive in bad weather conditions.
Entertainment
