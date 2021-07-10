Watch: This is how Dubai ensures your taxi fares are accurate
Dubai Municipality, in a video, showed the stringent checks cabs in the emirate go through.
In a recent video, Dubai Municipality explained how they check taxi meters in the emirate to ensure that they are accurate.
The Municipality's Taximeter Legal Verification Unit thoroughly inspects all cabs in Dubai to protect everyone's rights.
#DubaiMunicipality checks Dubai's taxi metres to ensure their accuracy in measuring the period of the trip and fuel metres at gas stations across Dubai with experts and specialised technical staff and using the latest smart devices to ensure everyone's rights. pic.twitter.com/dbswPH4vii— | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) July 10, 2021
Experts and specialised technical staff measure every taxi's travel distance and the waiting time.
They also inspect fuel metres at gas stations across the emirate to ensure their accuracy and efficiency.
The latest smart devices are used throughout the checking process to ensure precision.
