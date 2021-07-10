News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Watch: This is how Dubai ensures your taxi fares are accurate

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 10, 2021

Dubai Municipality, in a video, showed the stringent checks cabs in the emirate go through.


In a recent video, Dubai Municipality explained how they check taxi meters in the emirate to ensure that they are accurate.

The Municipality's Taximeter Legal Verification Unit thoroughly inspects all cabs in Dubai to protect everyone's rights.

Experts and specialised technical staff measure every taxi's travel distance and the waiting time.

They also inspect fuel metres at gas stations across the emirate to ensure their accuracy and efficiency.

The latest smart devices are used throughout the checking process to ensure precision.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210707&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210709264&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 