Video: What's next for the UAE's newest astronauts?

Nora Al Matrooshi and Mohammad Al Mulla recently joined the UAE Astronaut Programme's team.

Last week, the Ruler of Dubai announced two new Emirati astronauts — one of whom is set to be the first Arab woman to go into space.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre has now detailed the next steps that the UAE astronauts will undergo.

In a tweet, the centre noted that astronauts Nora Al Matrooshi and Mohammad Al Mulla will undergo a six-month holistic training plan to ensure they are ready to join NASA training.

Learn about the next steps of Nora AlMatrooshi and Mohammad AlMulla who recently joined the UAE Astronaut Programme's team.#UAEAstronautProgramme@tdrauae pic.twitter.com/IVrkiaQq6F — MBR Space Centre (@MBRSpaceCentre) April 18, 2021

“The new batch will also undergo joint training sessions with astronauts Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi who have undergone several training exercises and gained a lot of experience,” said Saeed Karmostaji, Manager of the Astronauts Office at MBRSC.

Furthermore, Al Matrooshi and Al Mulla will have to undergo intensive training programmes with other NASA astronauts.