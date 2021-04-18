News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Video: What's next for the UAE's newest astronauts?

Web report/Dubai
Filed on April 18, 2021

Nora Al Matrooshi and Mohammad Al Mulla recently joined the UAE Astronaut Programme's team.

Last week, the Ruler of Dubai announced two new Emirati astronauts — one of whom is set to be the first Arab woman to go into space.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre has now detailed the next steps that the UAE astronauts will undergo.

In a tweet, the centre noted that astronauts Nora Al Matrooshi and Mohammad Al Mulla will undergo a six-month holistic training plan to ensure they are ready to join NASA training.

“The new batch will also undergo joint training sessions with astronauts Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi who have undergone several training exercises and gained a lot of experience,” said Saeed Karmostaji, Manager of the Astronauts Office at MBRSC.

Furthermore, Al Matrooshi and Al Mulla will have to undergo intensive training programmes with other NASA astronauts.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210428&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210429068&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 