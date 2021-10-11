Video: UAE robocop gets official police badge; here is what it will do
Detective Robotok began working on October 3 after three years of training
Umm Al Quwain has a new officer in town — Detective Robotok, a robotic police officer that investigates crimes against children.
Coinciding with the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai, the project was launched by the Umm Al Quwain Police General Command, in partnership with the Umm Al Quwain Smart Government Department.
Major-General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, commander-in-chief of Umm Al Quwain Police, inaugurated the first job card for Detective Robotok.
The robot started working on October 3 after a three-year training experience, during which it achieved impressive results in the investigation of crimes against children.
ALSO READ:
>> Expo 2020 Dubai: Meet the robots that will guide you at mega event
>> Video: Robots to deliver food, groceries in Dubai this year
Al Mualla said project is in line with the aspirations of the Umm Al Quwain leadership towards the future and its keenness to implement artificial intelligence in all its services.
-
Government
Sheikh Khalifa issues decree appointing Director-...
Al Qubaisi has a vast experience of more than 20 years in the fields... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: 350 premium car number plates of 3, 4 and...
Online auction offers plates for regular, vintage vehicles and... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Woman loses Dh800,000 lawsuit against...
The man told the court that he was building a house for his family... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Humid, foggy forecast for coming days
Windy conditions to cause blowing dust in parts of the country. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: 411,768 ticketed visits in first 10...
5 million people visit Expo 2020 Dubai virtually between October 1... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 7 winners take home Dh77,777 each at...
The company also announced Dh777,777 has been added to the second... READ MORE
-
News
Video: UAE robocop gets official police badge
Detective Robotok began working on October 3 after three years of... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Inside a school that follows new education ...
Currently, there are two Dubai Schools in the emirate — one in... READ MORE
World
Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah
10 October 2021
News
Dubai: Bangladeshi expat wins Dh1 million at live Mahzooz draw
10 October 2021
Weather
UAE: Rainy Al Wasmi season set to begin on October 16
10 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: Top nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer dies
10 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury