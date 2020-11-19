Video: UAE landmarks light up to mark Oman's 50th National Day

Filed on November 19, 2020 | Last updated on November 19, 2020 at 02.04 am

Celebrations in the UAE took place under the slogan ‘Oman is from us and we are among them’.

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up in the colours of the Omani flag on Wednesday night to mark Oman’s 50th National Day.

Abu Dhabi's most prominent landmarks did likewise in a superb show of support for the Sultanate.

Earlier, UAE leaders led tributes that poured in for Oman for its day of celebration.

