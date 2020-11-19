Video: UAE landmarks light up to mark Oman's 50th National Day
Celebrations in the UAE took place under the slogan ‘Oman is from us and we are among them’.
Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up in the colours of the Omani flag on Wednesday night to mark Oman’s 50th National Day.
Abu Dhabi's most prominent landmarks did likewise in a superb show of support for the Sultanate.
#___ #__ pic.twitter.com/ab3ZvmvxRM— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 18, 2020
Earlier, UAE leaders led tributes that poured in for Oman for its day of celebration.
Celebrations in the UAE took place under the slogan ‘Oman is from us and we are among them’.
# #__ #___ pic.twitter.com/s689vrvJDa— (@admediaoffice) November 18, 2020
-
Weather
Weather: Rough seas, strong winds and likely rain ...
Expect winds of 45kph and waves of up to 7ft until the evening, the... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE Government discusses ensuring country's...
Ministers have held a variety of meetings about the future of health... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohamed receives Greek PM Kyriakos...
The Greek PM lauded the historic peace accord signed between the UAE... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE, Bahrain and Jordan seek full Mideast peace
The leaders discussed ties between the countries and regional,... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News
Dh5,000 fine for insulting someone over the phone in UAE
12 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews