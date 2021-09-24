Video: UAE is the world within a country, says Sheikh Mohammed
The UAE is more than just a worldwide country, the Dubai Ruler said in his latest video
The UAE has been called the 'country of the future' — a title that the country has earned, especially as the Expo 2020 Dubai gears up to showcase new innovations.
In his latest video on Instagram, posted on Friday under the hashtag 'Flashes of Leadership', Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: "The UAE is not a worldwide country. But it is the world within a country."
As the Expo 2020 draws closer, the UAE is preparing to welcome millions of visitors from around the world.
In his video, Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted the country's strength, its beating heart — the people.
"Every person who lives in this country loves every grain of sand in it. And we adore the UAE. The UAE has progressed through our love and collaboration," the Dubai Ruler said.
