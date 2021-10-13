Video: UAE helicopter lands on road to rescue accident victim

Dramatic operation rescues man who sustained multiple injuries in two-vehicle collision in Sharjah

A dramatic helicopter operation in the UAE helped transfer an accident victim to a hospital in the shortest time possible.

The Asian had sustained injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Sharjah’s Nizwa.

The Ministry of Interior posted a video showing one its helicopters swooping down on the accident site on a road. Paramedics administered first-aid, before the victim was airlifted to Al Qassimi Hospital.

The ministry’s air wing routinely conducts rescue missions. Air support is extended during crashes in remote areas; and rescue operations around mountains and valleys, among others.