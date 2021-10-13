Video: UAE helicopter lands on road to rescue accident victim
Dramatic operation rescues man who sustained multiple injuries in two-vehicle collision in Sharjah
A dramatic helicopter operation in the UAE helped transfer an accident victim to a hospital in the shortest time possible.
The Asian had sustained injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Sharjah’s Nizwa.
" " https://t.co/ba1y3jjjW5#_#MOIEagles@nambulanceuae pic.twitter.com/LbZRFCoLvJ— (@moiuae) October 13, 2021
The Ministry of Interior posted a video showing one its helicopters swooping down on the accident site on a road. Paramedics administered first-aid, before the victim was airlifted to Al Qassimi Hospital.
The ministry’s air wing routinely conducts rescue missions. Air support is extended during crashes in remote areas; and rescue operations around mountains and valleys, among others.
