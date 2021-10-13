News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Video: UAE helicopter lands on road to rescue accident victim

Web Report/Sharjah
Filed on October 13, 2021

Screengrab

Screengrab

Dramatic operation rescues man who sustained multiple injuries in two-vehicle collision in Sharjah

A dramatic helicopter operation in the UAE helped transfer an accident victim to a hospital in the shortest time possible.

Listen to stories like this on the 8@8 with David Light podcast

The Asian had sustained injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Sharjah’s Nizwa.

The Ministry of Interior posted a video showing one its helicopters swooping down on the accident site on a road. Paramedics administered first-aid, before the victim was airlifted to Al Qassimi Hospital.

The ministry’s air wing routinely conducts rescue missions. Air support is extended during crashes in remote areas; and rescue operations around mountains and valleys, among others.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/video-uae-helicopter-lands-on-road-to-rescue-accident-victim/ macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 