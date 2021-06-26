Video: Sheikh Mohammed revamps Dubai Chambers to accelerate transformation

The new structure involves three chambers — Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and Dubai International Chamber.

Dubai on Saturday announced structural changes to the three Dubai Chambers to accelerate the emirate’s economic transformation and position it as a global business hub.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, unveiled the new structure involving three chambers — Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and Dubai International Chamber — through social media platform Twitter.

“A new model through which we aim to benefit from the Dubai Chamber — one of the largest international chambers of commerce with 245,000 members — as a major development arm for Dubai and to enhance Dubai’s position as the capital of business and finance,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted on Saturday.

The Vice-President also shared the newly-approved board of directors for Dubai Chambers, which will supervise the three chambers and create a robust business environment in the emirate.

“We approved the board of directors of the overarching Dubai Chambers, which will oversee and coordinate the efforts of the 3 chambers under a common vision and propose mega initiatives to spearhead Dubai’s economy, ultimately creating a robust business environment,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

“The three new chambers have historic responsibilities of boosting our international trade, advancing our digital economy, protecting the interests of entrepreneurs and business owners and supporting the Government of Dubai in establishing the world’s best economic ecosystem,” another tweet said.

The emirate is expected to post four per cent growth this year after posting a rare contraction in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Latest economic data as well as consumer and investor surveys indicate a gradual recovery in the coming months and said the outlook for Dubai’s transport, logistics and hospitality sectors looks brighter as well once the travel restrictions are eased globally.

Experts laud restructuring

Atik Munshi, managing partner at Enterprise House, said Dubai works with a future vision and the restructuring of Dubai Chamber into Commerce, Digital Economy and International is such a step.

“Such separation is expected to bring in more focus to specific areas which in turn will help the economy and ease of doing business. It is also expected that these three arms will be both competitive and complimenting to each other thus giving a better deal to the users,” Munshi told Khaleej Times on Saturday.

“Digital Economy way of business is very different than the conventional way hence such distinction is necessary,” he added.

A well planned move

Bal Krishen, chairman and CEO, Century Financial, said the move to revamp the Dubai Chamber of Commerce is a very well planned and a massive move by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“Dubai has been the fastest growing economy in terms of revolutionary commerce and this move will ensure that Dubai remains on top. The inclusion of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy would enable Dubai to be on the pinnacle of the technology and digital transformation and would help a lot of start ups. This is a very welcome change for all businesses in the region and would help the GDP grow to new heights,” Krishen told Khaleej Times on Saturday.

Aligning the corporate strategy

Shailesh Dash, a Dubai-based financier and an entrepreneur, said the latest move will align the corporate strategy and promote Dubai as an international business hub.

“The three chambers represent with leading business representatives and they will evolve an effective strategy to support the Government of Dubai’s vision in establishing the world’s best economic ecosystem,” Dash told Khaleej Times on Saturday.

Supporting digital economy

Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Almaya Group, said this is a very positive move and it will definitely advance the digital economy and will boost international trade.

“Dubai has always been on forefront in making a business-friendly atmosphere, which is the best in the world. The favourable business policies are of a very positive nature, which lead to a atmosphere of ease of doing business in the emirate,” Vachani told Khaleej Times on Saturday.

Safdar Badami, MD, Al Muqarram Group, said this is a great decision to accelerate Dubai's economic and digital transformation. He said the govt has taken several bold and very timely economic decisions to help stabilise and bolster the economy.

"I believe this will be helpful for the business owners and entrepreneurs in the country and hopefully will reduce the economic hardship on them and help in accelerating Dubai’s digital transformation," Badami told Khaleej Times on Saturday.

