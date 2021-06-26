Video: Sheikh Mohammed revamps Dubai Chamber of Commerce

The new structure involves three chambers — Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and Dubai International Chamber.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday announced key structural changes to the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

"A new model through which we aim to benefit from the Dubai Chamber — one of the largest international chambers of commerce with 245,000 members — as a major development arm for Dubai and to enhance Dubai's position as the capital of business and finance," the Dubai Ruler said in a post on Twitter.

The UAE VP also shared the newly-approved Board of Directors for Dubai Chambers, which will supervise the three chambers.

"[The Board] will introduce major initiatives to enhance economic development for the emirate in its quest to create an investment-friendly environment that is the best in the world and the fastest in terms of growth and development," said Sheikh Mohammed.

"The new Chambers of Commerce will face a new historical responsibility in strengthening our international trade relations, developing our new digital economy, protecting the interests of businessmen and supporting the Dubai government in developing the best global economic environment in the emirate." he added.