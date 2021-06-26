Video: Sheikh Mohammed revamps Dubai Chamber of Commerce
The new structure involves three chambers — Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and Dubai International Chamber.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday announced key structural changes to the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.
The new structure involves three chambers — Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and Dubai International Chamber, he said.
"A new model through which we aim to benefit from the Dubai Chamber — one of the largest international chambers of commerce with 245,000 members — as a major development arm for Dubai and to enhance Dubai's position as the capital of business and finance," the Dubai Ruler said in a post on Twitter.
.. .. .. .. .. pic.twitter.com/1r83qSXNIU— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 26, 2021
The UAE VP also shared the newly-approved Board of Directors for Dubai Chambers, which will supervise the three chambers.
"[The Board] will introduce major initiatives to enhance economic development for the emirate in its quest to create an investment-friendly environment that is the best in the world and the fastest in terms of growth and development," said Sheikh Mohammed.
"The new Chambers of Commerce will face a new historical responsibility in strengthening our international trade relations, developing our new digital economy, protecting the interests of businessmen and supporting the Dubai government in developing the best global economic environment in the emirate." he added.
-
Education
CBSE exams: Students, parents on a ride of...
Experts speak about the effects of a delay in CBSE results on the... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: Flight returns after medical emergency on-...
A European woman was travelling abroad for treatment. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Humid, cloudy days ahead; rain...
The maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 44 ... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: Ministry unveils world’s first...
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) revealed the first... READ MORE
-
News
All you need to know about the Delta Plus Covid-...
Experts say following Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination is... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: How to watch Eid Al Adha fireworks this year
The spectacular display will take place over three nights. READ MORE
-
News
UAE reports 2,282 Covid cases, 2,233 recoveries,...
More than 56.3 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
News
450 Abu Dhabi students create world's largest...
Measuring 5.93sqm, the medal was designed as a tribute to the UAE's... READ MORE
News
UAE: Two Kerala Ayurveda doctors get Golden Visa