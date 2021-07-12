Video: Sheikh Mohammed opens 3 new inter-emirate highways

Multiple infrastructure projects worth Dh1.95 billion inaugurated.

Three new highways have been opened linking various emirates across the UAE, the Ruler of Dubai announced on Monday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to share the news as well as several photos.

A series of infrastructure projects worth Dh1.95 billion was inaugurated today with the aim of shortening the distance and transportation time between various regions and emirates in the country.

"We opened a road linking Maliha in Sharjah with Al Shuwaib in Abu Dhabi, and another linking Hatta in Dubai with Masfout in Ajman and the Al-Qour Mountains in Ras Al Khaimah," Sheikh Mohammed explained.

A third road strengthens the link between Al Madam in Sharjah with Hatta Dubai Road, he added.

Emphasising the vision of the country, the UAE Vice-President said, "Infrastructure has been steadily developing since the formation of our country and we will continue building the UAE relentlessly."

The new projects are also expected to facilitate commercial growth and encourage domestic tourism.

“We are constantly seeking to implement new strategic projects that can generate economic value by more closely integrating various regions in the country, enhancing productivity and creating fresh investment prospects, which in turn can bring new opportunities for the country’s people and institutions," he said.

“The UAE remains committed to providing the public and private sectors with the resources needed to accelerate growth and innovation. Our infrastructure initiatives aim to strengthen the country’s status as a global model for sustainable development and provide its people with a quality of life that rivals the world’s best,” he added.

Featuring a total gross road length of 112 kilometres, the road projects inaugurated today include a network of tracks, roads, intersections and bridges in three main axes.

1. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road

The first axis, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road, is a new route that represents an extension of the Sheikh Khalifa Road (E84) leading to the Emirate of Fujairah.

This axis extends from the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa Road with Sharjah-Kalba Road (E102) and continues through the Mleiha area and Al Madam area in the Emirate of Sharjah, ending in the Al Shuwaib area in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The 52 km route has three lanes in each direction, with a design speed of 140 km/h.

2. Al-Watan Road

The second axis is Al-Watan Road, which represents a direct connection route between various regions, with three lanes in each direction, featuring a length of 42 km and a design speed of 120 km/h.

This axis extends from the Hatta area, passing through the Masfout area in the Emirate of Ajman, the Almunaee area and the mountains of Wadi Al Qor in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. It then intersects with the first axis in the Mleiha area in the Emirate of Sharjah.

3. Dubai-Hatta Road

The third axis of the project is the Dubai-Hatta Road, which includes the development and improvement of the current Dubai-Hatta road between Nizwa and Al Madam areas within the Emirate of Sharjah.

It has three lanes in each direction instead of two lanes, at a speed of 120 km/h. The length of this lane is 18 km.

The road includes the construction of an upper crossing for vehicles in the Madam area and two bridges over the Madam roundabout. The project also includes the development of the current lower crossing leading to Al Nizwa area and the construction of four pedestrian bridges in the Madam area.

Shorter travel time

The new road projects will shorten the distance and time between areas.

The second axis, along with a part of the first axis, will shorten the distance between Al Madam roundabout and the Hatta area from 115 km to 95 km, reducing transportation time by 30 minutes.

In addition, the first axis will contribute to shortening the distance between Al Shiwayb area and the Emirate of Fujairah from 115 km to 93 km, which will reduce the journey time by 15 minutes.