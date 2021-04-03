- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Video: Sheikh Hamdan's special gift makes Emirati emotional
He got a special custom-made bike.
In a sweet gesture, the Dubai Crown Prince has gifted a special bike to Dr. Ahmed Al Omran Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Advisory Council for People of Determination.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, learnt of Dr Ahmed's passion for sports and how he needed a custom bike.
On his Twitter account, Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai, shared a video of Dr Ahmed - who is also an Advisor to the council - happily posing with his special bike.
. @HamdanMohammed . pic.twitter.com/Tjn6kqtwFq— (@abdullaalbasti) April 3, 2021
Overwhelmed by emotions, Dr Ahmed can be seen expressing his thanks and gratitude to Sheikh Hamdan for the gift. He said Sheikh Hamdan always supports everyone, especially those in need.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli