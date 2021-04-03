Video: Sheikh Hamdan's special gift makes Emirati emotional

He got a special custom-made bike.

In a sweet gesture, the Dubai Crown Prince has gifted a special bike to Dr. Ahmed Al Omran Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Advisory Council for People of Determination.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, learnt of Dr Ahmed's passion for sports and how he needed a custom bike.

On his Twitter account, Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai, shared a video of Dr Ahmed - who is also an Advisor to the council - happily posing with his special bike.

Overwhelmed by emotions, Dr Ahmed can be seen expressing his thanks and gratitude to Sheikh Hamdan for the gift. He said Sheikh Hamdan always supports everyone, especially those in need.