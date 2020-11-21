News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Video: Huge fire breaks out in Sharjah industrial area

Afkar Abdullah /Sharjah
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 21, 2020
A screengrab from a video shared by a Khaleej Times reader shows black smoke billowing from an industrial area in Sharjah

The fire broke out in an auto spare parts warehouse

A huge fire has broken out in a warehouse in Sharjah’s industrial area number 6, the civil defence department has confirmed. The blaze was reported at 4.20pm on Saturday in an auto spare parts warehouse.

Firefighters and other first-responders have cordoned off the area leading to the warehouse. An operation is underway to contain the fire so that it does not spread to other warehouses.

Photos and videos shared by Khaleej Times readers show thick black smoke billowing from the area.

This is a breaking story and will be updated once more details are available.

afkarali@khaleejtimes.com

Afkar Abdullah



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201208&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201209111&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 