Video: Huge fire breaks out in Sharjah industrial area
The fire broke out in an auto spare parts warehouse
A huge fire has broken out in a warehouse in Sharjah’s industrial area number 6, the civil defence department has confirmed. The blaze was reported at 4.20pm on Saturday in an auto spare parts warehouse.
Video: Huge fire breaks out in Sharjah industrial area— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) November 21, 2020
Details...https://t.co/cKC4mwSgFD pic.twitter.com/TlRRY2U7fc
Firefighters and other first-responders have cordoned off the area leading to the warehouse. An operation is underway to contain the fire so that it does not spread to other warehouses.
Photos and videos shared by Khaleej Times readers show thick black smoke billowing from the area.
This is a breaking story and will be updated once more details are available.
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com
-
Emergencies
Bid to smuggle 123kg drugs in vegetable container ...
The crystal meth was stashed at the bottom of a refrigerated shipping ... READ MORE
-
Health
620,000 students accept Dubai Fitness Challenge
Children aged between 2 and 16 years can access over 80 free games... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Showers lash RAK, Fujairah; temperature...
Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to slippery roads and... READ MORE
-
Weather
Weather: Temperature drops to 10.5°C in parts ...
Partly cloudy day and humid night in store on Saturday READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News
Dh5,000 fine for insulting someone over the phone in UAE
12 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews