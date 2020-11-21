Video: Huge fire breaks out in Sharjah industrial area

The fire broke out in an auto spare parts warehouse

A huge fire has broken out in a warehouse in Sharjah’s industrial area number 6, the civil defence department has confirmed. The blaze was reported at 4.20pm on Saturday in an auto spare parts warehouse.

Firefighters and other first-responders have cordoned off the area leading to the warehouse. An operation is underway to contain the fire so that it does not spread to other warehouses.

Photos and videos shared by Khaleej Times readers show thick black smoke billowing from the area.

This is a breaking story and will be updated once more details are available.

