Video: Abu Dhabi Chamber gets new board members

Almost 50 per cent of members represent the private sector and 57 per cent are UAE nationals.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution to form a new Board of Directors for Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The new board will be chaired by Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazroui, and has Dr. Ali bin Harmal Al Dhaheri as first vice-chairman and Yousuf Ali Abdul Kader of Lulu Group as second vice-chairman. The board will also have Masood Rahma Al Mehairbi as treasurer and Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi as deputy treasurer.

The other board members are Jassim Mohamed Alseddiqi, Saeed Sultan Al Dhaheri, Khaled Abdul Karim Al Fahim, Khalifa Saif Al Ketbi, Shames Ali Al Dhaheri, Ahmed Khalifa Almehairi, Ala’a Mohammed Eraiqat, Telal Shafiq Al Dhiyebi, Marwa Abdulla Al Mansoori, Nour Mohamed Al Tamimi, Khadija Ali Al-Amiri, Jasim Husain Thabet, Bassam Adib Chilmeran, Fouad Fahmi Darwish, Hatem Mohamad Dowidar, Khalid Anib, Yasser Nasr Zaghloul, Waseem Mohammed AlHalabi, Amer Fayez Kakish, Syed Basar Shueb, Rashed Mikati, Alan Lesley Smith, Karl Magnus Olsson and Elias Nabil Habib.

The board members represent vital sectors in the emirate, to support and ensure the representation of companies of all sizes operating from Abu Dhabi.

The diversity of the board will also allow the chamber to achieve its vision of activating the private sector to play an active and effective role locally, regionally and internationally.

The chamber aims to do this through developing and organising commercial and trade activities in Abu Dhabi emirate, increasing the competitiveness of companies in the private sector, and providing opportunities for them to foster sustainable development in the emirate and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s strong reputation for ease of doing business and for accelerating business growth.

According to the new resolution, the new board includes 23 founders, CEOs and chairpersons with leadership experience in 15 countries across five continents. Almost 50 per cent of members represent the private sector and 57 per cent of board members are UAE nationals.

The board members represent more than 15 key economic sectors, including financial services, healthcare, logistics, telecommunications, agriculture, manufacturing and technology, with business interests ranging across publicly listed companies, multinational conglomerates, family businesses and startups.

