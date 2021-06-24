UAQ: 2 arrested for stealing, illegally trading electric wires
One of the accused Asian men is a scrap dealer, according to the Umm Al Quwain Police.
The Umm Al Quwain Police have arrested two men of Asian origin on charges of stealing and illegally trading in electric cables and wires from construction sites in the northern emirate.
Colonel Saeed Obaid, the Director of Criminal Investigations Department, UAQ Police, said several complaints were received regarding rampant theft of electric cables and wires.
The police acted upon the complaints quickly and formed a team, including personnel from the CID and the crime scene department, in a bid to intensify the investigation.
The team managed to identify the culprits within 48 hours of the latest theft and arrested the main suspect, from whom a portion of the stolen goods were recovered.
Dubai: Asian man jailed for stealing electrical cables from construction site
The accused confessed to the police during interrogation that he had sold the stolen electric wires to a scrap trader, who was later arrested as well.
Obaid has urged factory owners to tighten security at construction sites to prevent thefts.
He also called upon the public to report any anomalies in the law-and-order situation in the emirate.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for Thursday
The weather today will be partly cloudy and hot. READ MORE
-
Education
Delayed CBSE results: Students worry about...
Some European universities will be closing their admission process... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man stabs wife 11 times in Dubai, gets 25-...
He took pictures of her lying in a pool of blood on the floor and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Uber to offer free rides for people seeking...
Riders will be able to avail two free Uber rides. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Filipino expat wins Dh1 million in Mahzooz ...
He plans to use part of the winnings to help friends and family... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Catch last supermoon of 2021 today, 7.04pm
This June supermoon is called a ‘strawberry moon’. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
100 days to Expo: Burj Khalifa lit up to mark...
The expo is inviting visitors from across the planet to join the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino dies...
The 61-year-old was president of the Philippines from 2010 to 2016. READ MORE