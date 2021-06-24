UAQ: 2 arrested for stealing, illegally trading electric wires

One of the accused Asian men is a scrap dealer, according to the Umm Al Quwain Police.

The Umm Al Quwain Police have arrested two men of Asian origin on charges of stealing and illegally trading in electric cables and wires from construction sites in the northern emirate.

Colonel Saeed Obaid, the Director of Criminal Investigations Department, UAQ Police, said several complaints were received regarding rampant theft of electric cables and wires.

The police acted upon the complaints quickly and formed a team, including personnel from the CID and the crime scene department, in a bid to intensify the investigation.

The team managed to identify the culprits within 48 hours of the latest theft and arrested the main suspect, from whom a portion of the stolen goods were recovered.

The accused confessed to the police during interrogation that he had sold the stolen electric wires to a scrap trader, who was later arrested as well.

Obaid has urged factory owners to tighten security at construction sites to prevent thefts.

He also called upon the public to report any anomalies in the law-and-order situation in the emirate.