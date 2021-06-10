Dubai: Asian man jailed for stealing electrical cables from construction site

The man was paid Dh100 overtime he committed the crime by accomplices.

A 32-year-old Asian visitor was jailed for stealing electric cables from a building under construction belonging to Dubai Investment Complex.

The accused was paid Dh100 every time he stole the cables and delivered them to the person who hired him.

According to the police record, the accused had stolen from the building for three consecutive days. He was caught the third time by police officers who were on site at the time of the crime.

According to the statement of the policeman at the scene, he saw the accused along with another fugitive while they were cutting electrical cables with iron scissors from a site under construction. He managed to arrest the man and his accomplice fled, leaving his vehicle and the stolen items at the scene.

The policeman stated that the first convict admitted in the investigations that he had arrived in the country on a visitor's visa. The second convict, the fugitive, and others proposed that steal electrical cables inside Dubai Investments Park in exchange for Dh100 every time he did so.

The police have referred the man to Public prosecution for further legal action.