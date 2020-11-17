UAE's Mohamed bin Zayed receives Bahrain's King Hamad
Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad will be joined on Wednesday by King Abdullah II of Jordan for a tripartite summit in Abu Dhabi.
His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain arrived in the UAE on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs.
Upon his arrival at the Presidential Flight Terminal in Abu Dhabi, King Hamad was received by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
Present were Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); and Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain.
They welcomed King Hamad and expressed sincere condolences to him on the recent death of Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and fortitude on Al Khalifa family.
Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad will be joined on Wednesday by King Abdullah II of Jordan for a tripartite summit in Abu Dhabi.
-
Government
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrives...
Mitsotakis is in the UAE on a two-day working visit. READ MORE
-
Government
Abraham Accords: UAE, Israel leaders extend...
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin hail the... READ MORE
-
Government
Qatar dispute unlikely to be resolved soon: Otaiba
Otaiba was speaking during a panel discussion at the Economic Club in ... READ MORE
-
Health
Doctors in UAE remove kidney that swelled 5 times ...
The Emirati patient, Awad Hamad Salem, was suffering from... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News
Dh5,000 fine for insulting someone over the phone in UAE
12 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews