UAE's Al Dahra, Israel's Watergen sign strategic partnership on water security

Agreement aims to provide water from the air and add a renewable source of clean water.

Abu Dhabi-headquartered Al Dahra Agricultural Company and Israel's Watergen have signed a strategic partnership in the field of water security on Thursday.

Al Dahra and Watergen agreed to establish a permanent centre in Abu Dhabi to produce and distribute machinery for producing water for drinking and irrigation in the region.

"The agreement aims to build a strategic partnership between the two sides to provide water from the air and add a renewable source of clean water suitable for human and agricultural consumption," Wam reported.

The agreement was concluded after the UAE company delegation visited Israel in October 2020, following the peace accord between the UAE and Israel, to encourage cooperation and strategic partnerships between the two countries, Al Darei said, noting that the company’s delegation met with representatives of Israeli companies operating in the sectors of agriculture, water and technology.

Since the UAE and Israel agreed to establish formal ties in August, several agreements have been signed between companies in the two countries, particularly in the fields of technology and agriculture.

During the visit, Al Dahra signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Watergen covering an advanced technology for producing water from the air, while will help provide large quantities of drinking water, as well as water used in the irrigation of farms, parks, reserves, ranches and remote areas, he added. An AWG can produce up to 5,000 litres of water per day for drinking and irrigation purposes.

"Amidst the concern for environmental issues around the world, especially in the UAE, environmental indexes are now being prioritised by developed countries. Therefore, Al Dahra aims to find sustainable and comprehensive environmental solutions that will protect the environment and support sustainable development programmes in the UAE," he stressed.

He explained that the technology will enable many sectors to benefit from a renewable water source and create promising economic solutions for providing environment-friendly water, instead of digging wells or water desalination.

"Our visit to Abu Dhabi is due to the long-awaited Abraham Accord, which was signed by the UAE and Israel to establish stability in the region and normalise the ties between the two countries," Mirilashvili said.

Watergen will showcase its technology in the UAE, to be promoted in the rest of the region, he added, stressing that Watergen’s products will reduce the use of plastics and directly affect the environments of the UAE and other countries.

Watergen operates in many countries around the world and aims, through its collaboration with Al Dahra Holding Company, to advance its strategic project to increase productivity and decrease cost. The five-year collaborative project will developed and adjusted to accommodate the UAE desert environment.

Watergen has three main atmospheric water generators, AWGs, depending on the requirements of the situation. Each unit contains an internal water treatment system and can operate without any special infrastructure, which only require an electricity source except a source of electricity.

The large scale AWG is an industrial scale atmospheric water generator designed for towns, villages, factories, off-grid settlements and rural communities, which can produce up to 5,000 litres of water per day. They can also be installed on rooftops, helping to decentralise the supply of safe-drinking water in municipalities that have insufficient water infrastructure.

AWGs of up to 800 litres of water per day and 30 litres of water per day are used in households and offices respectively.