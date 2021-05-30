UAE Year of the 50th: Paid work opportunities announced

The ‘Year of the 50th Fellowship’ is a paid 11-month opportunity across multiple disciplines.

The UAE has announced paid professional opportunities for Emiratis and expats to mark the country’s year-long Golden Jubilee celebrations.

2021 marks the 50th year since the seven Emirates came together to form the UAE in 1971.

The UAE Golden Jubilee Committee, which oversees all celebrations related to marking the milestone year, on Sunday said the fellowship programme commences in June 2021 and ends in April 2022.

The aim of this programme is to provide the youth with “exciting work opportunities” in a number of disciplines. These include project management, design and communications. Successful candidates will work closely with “cross-functional internal teams and external parties” that will develop their skills and expertise in one of five key areas:

>> Project Management

The ideal candidate is a proactive problem-solver, gifted multi-tasker and a team leader, able to oversee and manage the given project through the creation of tools and structures that will lead to the team's success.

>> Stakeholder Engagement

This role will be of a talented communicator who can engage, influence and inspire action across a wide range of senior stakeholders.

>> Design

Strong visual communicators are encouraged to apply to this role for the opportunity to work with cross-functional internal teams and stakeholders on innovative and creative design solutions.

>> Storytelling

Enthusiastic storytellers are encouraged to apply to this exciting opportunity to work with several creatives on the story of the UAE through the lens of compelling journeys of people in the UAE across different platforms.

>> Communications

The Communications fellowship opportunity is open to highly creative and collaborative content creators who can develop, edit and maintain content across a wide variety of channels for high profile programmes.

How to apply

Interested residents have been asked to apply through the website by June 7, 2021. A selection committee will review all applications, and shortlisted fellows will be notified via email.

The programme is one of many planned initiatives that are being launched to engage the youth as the UAE celebrates its remarkable journey of the first 50 years and prepares for the transformative growth journey that lies ahead.

Earlier this year, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had declared 2021 as ‘The Year of the 50th’ to commemorate 50 years since the nation’s founding. The celebrations officially run from April 6, 2021, to March 31, 2022, and coincide with the UAE’s hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai.