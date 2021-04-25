UAE Year of the 50th: Know of someone who helped build country?

You can now share their stories so their contributions can be celebrated

The UAE has launched a new initiative, where citizens and residents can share names and stories of distinguished persons in their communities who have made a great impact on society or contributed to the growth and development of the nation over the past 50 years.

The initiative is being rolled out in phases, starting with the ‘Early Dreamers’ phase which will run from April 25 to June 30. It will reflect on the stories of the individuals who have had an impact on the UAE’s first 50 years. Later editions of the initiative will focus on capturing the hopes and ambitions of current and future dreamers.

Starting today, people across UAE society are encouraged to interview the ‘Early Dreamers’ in their families, and to record and share the stories of those individuals whose aspirations and diligence have helped build today’s UAE.

Throughout the year, the stories of these ‘Early Dreamers’ will be shared and celebrated on the Year of the 50th digital channels, allowing communities across all seven emirates to honour their contributions. Stories will also serve as inspiration for the upcoming 50th National Day celebrations.

The initiative, which has been launched by the UAE’s Golden Jubilee Committee and Federal Youth Authority, is part of the UAE’s Year of the 50th celebrations.

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had declared 2021 as ‘The Year of the 50th’ to commemorate 50 years since the nation’s founding in 1971. The celebrations run from April 6, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth and member of the UAE Golden Jubilee Committee, said: "We are a nation of dreamers who do - from the early dreamers who helped build our country from the ground up, to the dreamers of today who work tirelessly to build on that foundation, to the dreamers of tomorrow, like our youth, who will one day lead our country forward.

"To celebrate the Year of the 50th, we want to hear from these dreamers. Through our Early Dreamers, we hope to give names and faces to the people whose ambitions have contributed to the UAE’s success story. These dreamers can be found in every household across the country. Hearing their stories will help us understand what it took to get to where we are today, and allow us to recognise and celebrate their contributions as we prepare for the future."

During a press briefing on Sunday, Eisa Alsubousi, an official the Golden Jubilee Celebration Events Committee said the stories can be shared on www.UAEyearOf.ae.

“The nation wants to acknowledge and celebrate special and distinguished individuals who have made a great impact on the UAE community or have made great achievements that have contributed to the growth and development of the UAE over the past 50 years,” Alsubousi said in a virtual media briefing.

He noted that people should submit through the new website the names, photos or a video explaining special person they know and their unique or extraordinary stories so they can be celebrated by the nation for their great achievements and contributions to the country.

The person may be a family member, or a member of the UAE community, said the official.

Participants should also send through a 250-word statement talking about the person they have chosen, their relationship with him/her, where and when they met, what makes him/her special and what they know about their story.

Both Emiratis and expats of the UAE can take part in the initiative.

According to authorities, the celebration is an investment in people-building first – using this inflection point to celebrate the country’s remarkable journey over the last 50 years and begin preparing “our nation for the transformative change that lies ahead in the next 50.”

