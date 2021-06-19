UAE weather: Mercury to soar to 47°C, humid night predicted
The NCM has also predicted light to moderate winds causing blowing dust over some areas.
Temperatures in the UAE is set reach a maximum of a sizzling 47°C over some internal areas on Saturday.
Dusty to fair weather will prevail in general , according to the National Centre of Meteorology, with low clouds appearing over the East coast by morning and becoming partly cloudy by afternoon. Light to moderate winds may cause blowing dust over some Northern areas.
The lowest temperature recorded in the country was 21.9°C in Jabal Al Heben, Al Fujairah at 3:45 am.
Humidity is set to reach a maximum of 90 per cent at. Night, with a chance of fog or mist formations over some coastal and internal areas early on Sunday morning.
The sea will be slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
-
News
UAE weather: Mercury to soar to 47°C, humid...
The NCM has also predicted light to moderate winds causing blowing... READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE to roll out IT system to help schools...
The CBSE said a helpdesk will also be established to help schools in... READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Blowing sand, higher temperatures...
The NCM issued dust alerts towards western parts of the country on... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE condemns Houthi drone attack bid on Saudi's...
Coalition forces intercepted a booby-trapped drone sent by Houthi... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Global caseload tops 177.7 million
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Mercury to soar to 47°C, humid...
The NCM has also predicted light to moderate winds causing blowing... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
EU lifts travel restrictions for American...
Apart from the US, the EU has lifted restrictions on non-essential... READ MORE
-
News
Covid-19 becomes a wake-up call to UAE's food...
Most UAE farms are now adopting agricultural technology to increase... READ MORE
News
Expat Indians quarantine abroad to return to UAE