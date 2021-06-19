UAE weather: Mercury to soar to 47°C, humid night predicted

The NCM has also predicted light to moderate winds causing blowing dust over some areas.

Temperatures in the UAE is set reach a maximum of a sizzling 47°C over some internal areas on Saturday.

Dusty to fair weather will prevail in general , according to the National Centre of Meteorology, with low clouds appearing over the East coast by morning and becoming partly cloudy by afternoon. Light to moderate winds may cause blowing dust over some Northern areas.

The lowest temperature recorded in the country was 21.9°C in Jabal Al Heben, Al Fujairah at 3:45 am.

Humidity is set to reach a maximum of 90 per cent at. Night, with a chance of fog or mist formations over some coastal and internal areas early on Sunday morning.

The sea will be slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.