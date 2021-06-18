UAE weather: Blowing sand, hotter temperatures, predicted over weekend
The NCM issued dust alerts towards western parts of the country on Friday.
A dusty weekend is predicted in the UAE on Friday, with temperatures rising by Saturday.
The National Centre of Meteorology issued a dust alert in place from 6am to 6pm in various parts of the country. Fresh northwesterly winds, strong at times, reaching speeds of 50 mph, will cause blowing dust and suspended sand over some exposed areas, especially westward. This could reduce the visibility to less than 2000 metres at times.
#Alert #Dust_Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/7FF4KArDul— (@NCMS_media) June 18, 2021
The lowest recorded temperature in the UAE on Friday was 23.1°C in Raknah, Al Ain at 5:30am. The temperatures are set to slightly increase by Saturday, with a maximum of 46°C predicted over internal areas on Friday,
The #lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning is 23.1°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 05:30 UAE Local time.
The nights will be humid over the weekend, with a chance of fog or mist formations predicted on Saturday and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas.
Seas will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea on Friday. Both will be slight on Saturday.
