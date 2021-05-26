UAE weather: Beware of blowing dust; temperature to hit 49°C

Sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough gradually by evening

The weather in UAE on Wednesday will be fair in general, becoming dusty over some areas with a rise in mercury, according to the National Center of Meteorology(NCM).

“Moderate to fresh winds in general causing blowing dust/sand may be associated with suspended dust especially westward,” NCM said.

The maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 44 to 49°C along internal areas, 42 46°C along the coast and 32 37 °C in the mountains.

The maximum humidity would be 55 to 75 per cent across coastal, 45 to 65 per cent in interior regions and between 40 to 60 per cent in the mountains.

Winds are expected to be southwesterly northwesterly, at a speed ranging between 15 to 25, up to 35kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough gradually by evening in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.