News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE weather: Beware of blowing dust; temperature to hit 49°C

Web report/Dubai
Filed on May 26, 2021
File photo

Sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough gradually by evening


The weather in UAE on Wednesday will be fair in general, becoming dusty over some areas with a rise in mercury, according to the National Center of Meteorology(NCM).

“Moderate to fresh winds in general causing blowing dust/sand may be associated with suspended dust especially westward,” NCM said.

The maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 44 to 49°C along internal areas, 42 46°C along the coast and 32 37 °C in the mountains.

The maximum humidity would be 55 to 75 per cent across coastal, 45 to 65 per cent in interior regions and between 40 to 60 per cent in the mountains.

Winds are expected to be southwesterly northwesterly, at a speed ranging between 15 to 25, up to 35kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough gradually by evening in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210525&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210529369&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 