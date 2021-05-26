- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE weather: Beware of blowing dust; temperature to hit 49°C
Sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough gradually by evening
The weather in UAE on Wednesday will be fair in general, becoming dusty over some areas with a rise in mercury, according to the National Center of Meteorology(NCM).
“Moderate to fresh winds in general causing blowing dust/sand may be associated with suspended dust especially westward,” NCM said.
The maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 44 to 49°C along internal areas, 42 46°C along the coast and 32 37 °C in the mountains.
The maximum humidity would be 55 to 75 per cent across coastal, 45 to 65 per cent in interior regions and between 40 to 60 per cent in the mountains.
Winds are expected to be southwesterly northwesterly, at a speed ranging between 15 to 25, up to 35kmph.
The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough gradually by evening in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
#__#_ #_ #_ #_#NCM #Arabian_Gulf #Oman_Sea pic.twitter.com/psLDxHYivX— (@NCMS_media) May 26, 2021
-
News
UAE: Will CBSE Grade 12 exams begin from July 15?
It’s also being anticipated that the results will be declared... READ MORE
-
Education
New IB-curriculum school to open in Dubai this...
The Primary and Kindergarten School will have a capacity of... READ MORE
-
News
Covid: New school in Dubai offers free books,...
The incentives are meant to provide financial relief for parents... READ MORE
-
Transport
UAE: Warning issued to owners of vehicles parked...
ITC has requested drivers to not leave their vehicles in a way that... READ MORE
-
Sports
Tokyo Olympics: Official partner calls for Games...
Newspaper cites risks to public safety, strains on the medical system ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Beware of blowing dust; temperature...
Sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough gradually by evening READ MORE
-
Technology
WhatsApp sues India govt over new media rules
Challenge escalates tensions between India govt and tech giants. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
1.1 million evacuated before cyclone hits India's ...
At least 20 districts in West Bengal state were expected to feel the... READ MORE