UAE: Walk 10,000 steps per day and save a life
Volunteers will donate Dh5 towards life-saving surgery for an underprivileged child for each completed walk
A unique health and fitness initiative launched by Aster DM Foundation, brings together people from six countries (India and GCC), encouraging them to walk for a minimum 10,000 steps per day. For every 10,000 steps, the programme volunteers will donate Dh5 towards life-saving surgery towards an underprivileged child.
On the occasion of World Heart Day which is celebrated on September 29 every year, Aster Volunteers’ ‘Heart to Heart Walks’ provides the rare opportunity to change the lives of underprivileged children in urgent need of medical intervention.
With the combined efforts of the participating individuals, Aster DM Foundation will be donating Dh5 (INR 100) for minimum 10,000 steps a day, towards pediatric cardiac surgery for underprivileged children through Aster Volunteers Treatment Aid programme in India.
The week-long initiative will ensure that an individual walking a minimum 10,000 steps in a day for seven days can help generate Rs700 or Dh35 towards treatment of a child in India.
Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare said, “The #Heart2Heart initiative by Aster Volunteers brings forth the importance of staying healthy and fit physically, while remaining spiritually fulfilled by the power of giving. Through the #Heart2Heart campaign, we want to showcase the importance of living an active life through making exercise a part of one’s daily life. Let us create an active generation focusing on their health, while contributing to the larger cause of enabling a healthy future for underprivileged children.”
Participants can register online on Heart2Heart.AsterVolunteers.com or register at Zabeel Park from September 28 to October 8 from 7am onwards.
The initiative will conclude with a mega event on October 8 at Zabeel Park where people who complete the highest number of steps will also be awarded.
nandini@khaleejtimes.com
